Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves grow by 11%

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves increased by $ 4.2 billion in comparison with the beginning of 2017 and amounted to $ 42 bln at the beginning of this year.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at the meeting on the results of the year.

He noted that, Central Bank's currency reserves increased by 34% in the reporting year and amounted to $ 5.3 billion at the beginning of 2018.