Azerbaijan's state budget costs executed with a deficit of 12.5% in 9 months

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, 2016, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues made 10 103.1 mln AZN, expenditures 10 622.2 mln AZN, budget deficit of 519.1 mln AZN occurred.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

The information declares that during 9 months of this year, the state budget revenues executed less by 10 103.1 mln AZN or 16.5% compared to the forecast of 12 098.3 mln AZN.

Forecast of revenue by the Ministry of Taxes implemented by 100.2% and 4 926.3 mln AZN provided to the state budget.

78% of this amount (more by 9.6 percentage points compared to the same period last year) or 3 843.8 mln AZN accounts for revenues from non-oil sector. This figure is more by 374.6 mln AZN or 10.8% compared to the same period of 2015.

In 9 months of this year, the State Customs Committee fulfilled the forecast by 125.6% and provided 1 653.8 mln AZN to the state budget, which is more by 529.6 mln AZN or 47.1% in comparison with the same period of the previous year.

3 260 mln AZN provided to the state budget by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ). This figure is less by 2 370.5 mln AZN or 42.1% than the forecast.

Revenues from paid services of the state-financed organizations made 192.9 mln AZN. Also, 70.1 mln AZN was received to the state budget on other revenues.

As for expenditures, during the reporting period, state budget expenditures executed by 87.5% or 10 622.2 mln AZN compared to the forecasts.