Azerbaijan's participation share in AIIB decreased

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ During June-September this year, Azerbaijan's participation share in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) decreased by 0.0107 percentage points and made 0.2851%.

Report informs citing the bank, this is due to the ratification of memberships of the new member states.

According to the information, also, right of Baku to vote in the AIIB decreased by 0.0222 percentage points in the last 4 months. Currently, Azerbaijan's right to vote makes 0.5504%.

Azerbaijan's participation share in the bank is equal to 254.1 mln USD. In addition, Italy's membership to the AIIB was ratified in July, and Egypt's in August.

Notably, 57 countries have signed an agreement on June 29, 2015 in Beijing for establishment of the AIIB. Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov signed the agreement on behalf of the Azerbaijani side. Membership of Baku was ratified on June 24, 2016.