Azerbaijan’s leading MBCI issues bonds with annual YTM of 14.5%

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) has registered emission prospectus of interest-bearing, unsecured and book-entry bonds of Para OJSC Non-Banking Credit Institution (NBCI) with the face value of AZN 1,000 and quantity of 5,000, Report informs citing FIMSA.

According to the emission prospectus, the circulation period is 3 years, annual YTM – 14.5%. Underwriter is PASHA Capital.