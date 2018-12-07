 Top
    Azerbaijan’s leading MBCI issues bonds with annual YTM of 14.5%

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) has registered emission prospectus of interest-bearing, unsecured and book-entry bonds of Para OJSC Non-Banking Credit Institution (NBCI) with the face value of AZN 1,000 and quantity of 5,000, Report informs citing FIMSA.

    According to the emission prospectus, the circulation period is 3 years, annual YTM – 14.5%. Underwriter is PASHA Capital. 

