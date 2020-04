In January-February 2020, Azerbaijan-based 22 insurers collected AZN 190.744 million in premiums, up 43.6% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In the reporting period, the insurance payments amounted to AZN 49.294 million, up 48.9% in comparison to a year earlier.

During the reporting period, 25.8 AZN of insurance payments accounted for per 100 AZN insurance premiums, while this figure was AZN 24.9 in January-February 2019.