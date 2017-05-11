Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover soars by 11%

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, volume of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan increased by 11.35% compared to the same period of the previous year - up to 5 $595.7 million.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC).

During reporting period, volume of imports in the annual comparison decreased by 16.53% to $2,164.998 million, while export operations increased by 41.11% to $ 3,430.702 million. This year, foreign trade operations have been performed with positive balance of $1,265.705 million. In the same period last year, the negative balance was $ 144.369 million.

According to report, during 4 months Azerbaijan carried out trade operations with 157 countries. The number of partner countries increased by 3% in annual comparison. İn this period, 6,298 names of goods were imported into the country, 1 921 were exported.