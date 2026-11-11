Azerbaijan's external public debt falls by 7.7%
Finance
- 11 November, 2026
- 11:11
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Azerbaijan's external public debt stood at $4 billion 481.2 million as of November 1.
According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, the figure decreased by 7.7% compared with the same date last year.
Azərbaycanın xarici dövlət borcu 8 %-ə yaxın azalıb
Внешний госдолг Азербайджана за октябрь сократился на $28,3 млн
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