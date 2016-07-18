Curency reserves of Azerbaijan increased

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the result of the first half of this year, Azerbaijan's currency reserves made 39 401,8 mln USD.

Report informs, 89,13% or 35 117,9 mln USD of the amount accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), while 10,87% or 4 283,9 mln USD for the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

After a long break, country's currency reserves increased by 1,09 bln USD or 2,85% in the second quarter of this year (Q2). Compared with the same period last year, foreign currency reserves decreased 4 901,7 mln USD or by 11,06%.