Curency reserves of Azerbaijan increased

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the result of the first half of this year, Azerbaijan's currency reserves made 39 401,8 mln USD.
Report informs, 89,13% or 35 117,9 mln USD of the amount accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), while 10,87% or 4 283,9 mln USD for the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
After a long break, country's currency reserves increased by 1,09 bln USD or 2,85% in the second quarter of this year (Q2). Compared with the same period last year, foreign currency reserves decreased 4 901,7 mln USD or by 11,06%.
|Currency reserves of SOFAZ ( in mln. USD)
|Currency rates of Central Bank (in mln. USD)
|Currency reserves of Azerbaijan (in mln. USD)
|01.07.2016
|35 117,9
|4 283,9
|39 401,8
|01.04.2016
|34 246,0
|4 065,8
|38 311,8
|01.01.2016
|33 574,1
|5 016,7
|38 590,8
|01.10.2015
|34 738,1
|7 014,7
|41 752,8
|01.07.2015
|35 783,3
|8 520,2
|44 303,5
