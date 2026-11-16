Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan's economic dependence on oil, gas sector gradually decreasing

    Finance
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 12:45
    Azerbaijan's economic dependence on oil, gas sector gradually decreasing

    The dependence of Azerbaijan's economy on the oil and gas sector is gradually decreasing, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis during discussions on the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027," Report informs.

    According to him, GDP growth is driven overall by the non-oil and gas sector.

    "As a result of the political will of the president and the development course defined by him, the economy's dependence on the oil and gas sector is consistently decreasing. As in recent years, over the first 10 months of this year, GDP growth was driven overall by the non-oil and gas sector. Last year, the sector's share in nominal GDP reached 71.5%," Jabbarov said.

    The minister also pointed to the growing share of the non-oil and gas sector in state budget revenues. "Over the 10 months, the share of non-oil and gas receipts in budget revenues exceeded 55%, compared to 49% in 2021. More than 63% of non-oil and gas budget revenues are generated through tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector. Over the past five years, non-oil and gas budget revenues have increased by 9.3 billion manats, from 12.9 billion manats in 2021 to 22.2 billion manats in 2026," he noted.

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Mikayil Jabbarov Non-oil and gas revenues
    Nazir: "Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatının neft-qaz sektorundan asılılığı azalır"
    Министр: Зависимость экономики Азербайджана от нефтегазового сектора снижается
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:51
    Romania to hold talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Türkiye on Black Sea security
    Foreign policy
    12:45
    Azerbaijan's economic dependence on oil, gas sector gradually decreasing
    Finance
    12:44
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijani firms diversifying revenue base
    Business
    12:43
    Kallas: EU, countries of South Caucasus, Central Asia, Black Sea region to discuss security, connectivity
    Foreign policy
    12:40
    Ilham Aliyev approves electronic procurement rules for legal entities
    Business
    12:35
    Babayev: Azerbaijani must make most efficient use of growing financial resources
    Finance
    12:31
    Azerbaijan to hold its first-ever talent exhibition this year
    Social security
    12:23
    Kallas: EU views South Caucasus as part of strategy to diversify ties – Exclusive
    Infrastructure
    12:13
    Azer Amiraslanov: High oil prices do not justify increased budget spending
    Finance
    All News Feed