The dependence of Azerbaijan's economy on the oil and gas sector is gradually decreasing, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis during discussions on the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027," Report informs.

According to him, GDP growth is driven overall by the non-oil and gas sector.

"As a result of the political will of the president and the development course defined by him, the economy's dependence on the oil and gas sector is consistently decreasing. As in recent years, over the first 10 months of this year, GDP growth was driven overall by the non-oil and gas sector. Last year, the sector's share in nominal GDP reached 71.5%," Jabbarov said.

The minister also pointed to the growing share of the non-oil and gas sector in state budget revenues. "Over the 10 months, the share of non-oil and gas receipts in budget revenues exceeded 55%, compared to 49% in 2021. More than 63% of non-oil and gas budget revenues are generated through tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector. Over the past five years, non-oil and gas budget revenues have increased by 9.3 billion manats, from 12.9 billion manats in 2021 to 22.2 billion manats in 2026," he noted.