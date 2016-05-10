​Azerbaijan reduces the number of ATMs

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Total number of ATMs in Azerbaijan on a monthly basis fell by 2 units, from the beginning of the year has reduced by 134 units (-4.97%) and as of April 1,2016, amounted to 2560 ATMs.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, 1421 units, or 55.5% of ATMs are located in Baku, 1 139 units or 44.5% -in the districts. In March, in the capital were closed three ATMs, but in the region one ATM was installed.

In comparison with the beginning of the year, in the capital number of ATMs reduced by 81 units or 5.4%, in regions by 53 units or 4.5%.

As of April 1 of this year, one ATM accounted for per 3,800 residents in the country. At the beginning of the year, this figure was equal to 3.6 persons/ATM.