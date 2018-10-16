Azerbaijan posts 1% growth in non-oil sector

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2018, the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 57,761,900,000, up 0.8% by contrast to a year earlier, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

The GDP per capita remained unchanged at AZN 5,889.2.

Of this, AZN 32,821,100,000 was formed in non-oil sector, up 1% over a year earlier.