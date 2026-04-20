Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan participates in World Bank and IMF meetings

    Finance
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 11:41
    Azerbaijan participates in World Bank and IMF meetings

    A delegation led by Aliyar Mammadyarov, First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has participated in the next meeting of the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Constituency Group in the United States, where Azerbaijan is represented, the CBA wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Mammadyarov discussed global and regional macroeconomic trends, the development dynamics of the financial sector, and the policy measures taken to strengthen financial stability. He emphasized that long-term and effective cooperation with the WB and the IMF has made a significant contribution to strengthening the country's institutional potential and increasing economic stability.

    To note, within the framework of this meeting, which is attended by state and government officials from WB and IMF member countries, as well as central bank governors and representatives from international financial institutions, extensive discussions are being held on the current macroeconomic situation of countries included in the Constituency Group, development trends, and upcoming challenges. The discussions also address the impact of global economic processes on national economies," reads the post.

    World Bank International Monetary Fund (IMF) Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycan Dünya Bankı və IMF-in toplantılarında iştirak edib

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