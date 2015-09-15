 Top
    Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund placed bonds worth 5 million AZN

    One investor participated at the auction of Baku Stock Exchange

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on placement of interest-bearing book-entry registered secured bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) in the amount of 5 mln. AZN.

    Report informs referring to Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), the auction attended only by one investor. The total amount of bids at face value amounted to 5 mln. AZN, the value of bonds offered at a rate of 100.5333%.

    Amount of face value was 5,000,000 manats. The maturity date of the bonds ends on November 21, 2024.

