Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund placed bonds worth 5 million AZN

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on placement of interest-bearing book-entry registered secured bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) in the amount of 5 mln. AZN.

Report informs referring to Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), the auction attended only by one investor. The total amount of bids at face value amounted to 5 mln. AZN, the value of bonds offered at a rate of 100.5333%.

Amount of face value was 5,000,000 manats. The maturity date of the bonds ends on November 21, 2024.