Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes: Azerbaijan ranked 40th for payment of taxes

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov received Marek Helmi, the Head of tax and customs department attached to Ministry of Finance of Estonia.

Report was informed in the ministry.

The minister told that Azerbaijan is among top 5 countries based on business registration criteria, but ranked only 40th for payment of taxes, according to World Bank’s “Doing Business” report released in 2016. Introduction of ‘ASAN signature’ in 2013 and development of security system enabled digital identification through mobile phones. ‘ASAN signature’ project, implemented in cooperation with Estonian specialists, is reckoned a new stage in development of electronic government and application of electronic services.

Underlining sustainability of Azerbaijan economy, M.Helm told that he appreciates government’s efforts towards sustainable development of non-oil sectors of the economy and rising non-oil incomes.

The sides expressed confidence in future development of overall and economic cooperation between two countries.