    Azerbaijan increases car import 2.3-fold

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018 Azerbaijan imported 22,714 cars, up 12,886 cars or 2.31-fold from the previous year, Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).

    Some 235 or 1.03% of them were cars with a seating capacity of 10 and more seats, 20,429 or 98.74% cars intended for passenger transportation and other motor vehicles, 1,938 or 8.53% were trucks, and 112 or 0.49% are special purpose vehicles.

    Compared to the previous year, the number of cars with a seating capacity of 10 and more seats has declined by 66 units or 39.05%, the cars intended for passenger transportation and other motor vehicles increased by 20,429 units or 2.38-fold, trucks by 924 units or 91.12% and special purpose vehicles increased by 44 units or 64.7%. 

