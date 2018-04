Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index fell

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Price of AGBI (Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index) for treasury bills of the Ministry of Finance reduced by 3,61% and amounted to 2 661,12 as of November, 21.

Azerbaijan Central Bank Debts Index for short-time notes is 95,04. As of November, 21, price volume of treasury notes reduced by 1,49% and amounted to 131 826 749 manats.

According to calculations of Report news agency, Azerbaijan Central Bank Notes Index (ACBNI) not changed and amounted to 199,92 as of November, 21. Index for short-time notes is 99,96. Price volume of treasury notes rose by 0,003% and made 9 996 120 manats.

AMFBI (Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund Bonds Index) index rose by 0,01% and amounted to 873,27. Short times treasury bonds made 109,16.