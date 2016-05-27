Azerbaijan exempts foreign trucks from road tax

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Trucks, trailer and semi-trailer motor vehicles of foreign states passing through Azerbaijan's territory will be exempted from road tax for 3 years onJune 1, 2016.

Report informs, the latest amendments to the Tax Code declare.

According to the law, road tax is exempted while loading railway cargo into foreign trucks, trailer and semi-trailer motor vehicles at the last railway station, determined by relevant executive power authority in Azerbaijan and transporting to another country through the nearest customs border crossing point.

Also, road tax is exempted while transporting cargo by foreign trucks, trailer and semi-trailer motor vehicles passing through the customs border crossing point nearest to the first railway station determined by relevant executive power authority in Azerbaijan.