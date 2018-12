Azerbaijan earns $65M from electricity export

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018, Azerbaijan exported 1,380,154,320 kWh of electricity worth $64,968,420, relevantly up 444,748,310 kWh or 47.55% and $23,747,570 or 57.61% from previous year, Report informs citing State Customs Committee (SCC).

The electricity was sold at $0.047 or AZN 0.0799 a kWh.

Electricity export made up 0.42% of Azerbaijan’s total export.