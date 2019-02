Azerbaijan doubles car import from Georgia

19 February, 2019 13:40

https://report.az/storage/news/7ce579657a9d2bce6ca85ff4a7db07a7/41f8abc9-5b74-41cb-9c6e-6384e5dda8fd_292.jpg Tbilisi. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan imported 1,081 cars worth $9,888,900 from Georgia last month, up 679 units or 2.6-fold from the previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia. In January 2018, Azerbaijan imported 402 cars worth $7,399,400.