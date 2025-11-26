Azerbaijan Central Bank delegation embarks official visit to China
Finance
- 26 November, 2025
- 18:15
A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), led by Governor Taleh Kazimov, has begun an official visit to the People's Republic of China, Report informs, referring to the CBA.
The delegation is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with the financial sector supervisory authorities of the People's Republic of China as part of the visit.
Discussions will center on maintaining macroeconomic stability, advancing financial-technologies, and exploring new areas for cooperation on regulatory policy.
The visit is intended to broaden cooperation in the financial sector, improve supervisory and regulatory mechanisms, and deepen the exchange of expertise between Azerbaijani and Chinese institutions.
Latest News
18:59
Miroslav Antonovich: Azerbaijan is a logistics hub of Eurasia - INTERVIEWInfrastructure
18:39
Coup in Guinea-Bissau: president arrestedOther countries
18:24
MIA official: Traditional IT security systems aren't working in AzerbaijanICT
18:15
Azerbaijan Central Bank delegation embarks official visit to ChinaFinance
17:29
France's KAPPA reaches preliminary deal on software supply with Umid-Babek field operatorEnergy
17:21
UAE President receives Azerbaijan's Justice Minister Farid AhmadovForeign policy
17:15
Azerbaijan's prime minister, head of Russian Railways discuss economic cooperationForeign policy
17:10
Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by nearly 2%Tourism
16:57
Photo
Video