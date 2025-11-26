Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan Central Bank delegation embarks official visit to China

    Finance
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 18:15
    Azerbaijan Central Bank delegation embarks official visit to China

    A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), led by Governor Taleh Kazimov, has begun an official visit to the People's Republic of China, Report informs, referring to the CBA.

    The delegation is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with the financial sector supervisory authorities of the People's Republic of China as part of the visit.

    Discussions will center on maintaining macroeconomic stability, advancing financial-technologies, and exploring new areas for cooperation on regulatory policy.

    The visit is intended to broaden cooperation in the financial sector, improve supervisory and regulatory mechanisms, and deepen the exchange of expertise between Azerbaijani and Chinese institutions.

    Azərbaycan Çinlə maliyyə texnologiyalarının inkişafını müzakirə edəcək
    Азербайджан обсудит с Китаем развитие финансовых технологий

