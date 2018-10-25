Azerbaijan borrows EUR17M from EBRD in August

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) increased loans allocated to Azerbaijan by EUR 17 million or 0.54% to EUR 3.18 billion as of September 1, 2018.

Report informs that the share of private sector in debts remained unchanged at 25%. The number of projects financed by the bank in Azerbaijan also remained unchanged at 168.

In the reporting period, payments by Azerbaijan to EBRD increased by EUR 26 million or 1.11% to EUR 2.378 billion. Bank’s operating assets in Azerbaijan surged by 1.84% to EUR 997 million.

The current portfolio on projects implemented in the country amounted to EUR 1.433 billion.

The number of active projects stood at 50.

Bank’s portfolio in Azerbaijan remained unchanged at 2%.

49.7% or EUR 713 million of EBRD’s current portfolio was allocated for energy, 42.15% or EUR 604 million for infrastructure, 4.95% or EUR 71 million for industry, commerce and agribusiness, 3.14% or EUR 45 million for financial institutions.