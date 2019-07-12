 Top

Azerbaijan-based investment companies ranking for turnover in January-June 2019

​Azerbaijan-based investment companies ranking for turnover in

Baku Stock Exchange has announced the ranking of its members for their turnover in January-June 2019.

Report informs that Pasha Capital heads the ranking with the brokerage services of AZN 4,548,812,213.

Pasha Capital is followed by AzFinance with AZN 1,671,137,065, Invest-AZ with AZN 1,410,818,687, Unicapital CJSC with AZN 1,079,455,204, Xalg Capital CJSC with AZN 1,070,031,970, PSG Capital CJSC with AZN 204,437,293 and BTB Capital CJSC with AZN 80,397,828.

Investment companies Sum of deals, AZN
1 Pasha Kapital 4,548,812,213
2 AzFinance 1,671,137,065
3 Invest-Az 1,410,818,687
4 Unicapital 1,079,455,204
5 XalgCapital 1,070,031,970
6 PSG Capital 204,437,293
7 BTB Capital 80,397,828
8 Capital Management -
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi