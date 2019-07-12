Azerbaijan-based investment companies ranking for turnover in January-June 2019

Baku Stock Exchange has announced the ranking of its members for their turnover in January-June 2019.
Report informs that Pasha Capital heads the ranking with the brokerage services of AZN 4,548,812,213.
Pasha Capital is followed by AzFinance with AZN 1,671,137,065, Invest-AZ with AZN 1,410,818,687, Unicapital CJSC with AZN 1,079,455,204, Xalg Capital CJSC with AZN 1,070,031,970, PSG Capital CJSC with AZN 204,437,293 and BTB Capital CJSC with AZN 80,397,828.
|№
|Investment companies
|Sum of deals, AZN
|1
|Pasha Kapital
|4,548,812,213
|2
|AzFinance
|1,671,137,065
|3
|Invest-Az
|1,410,818,687
|4
|Unicapital
|1,079,455,204
|5
|XalgCapital
|1,070,031,970
|6
|PSG Capital
|204,437,293
|7
|BTB Capital
|80,397,828
|8
|Capital Management
|-
