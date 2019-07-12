Azerbaijan-based investment companies ranking for turnover in January-June 2019

Baku Stock Exchange has announced the ranking of its members for their turnover in January-June 2019.

Report informs that Pasha Capital heads the ranking with the brokerage services of AZN 4,548,812,213.

Pasha Capital is followed by AzFinance with AZN 1,671,137,065, Invest-AZ with AZN 1,410,818,687, Unicapital CJSC with AZN 1,079,455,204, Xalg Capital CJSC with AZN 1,070,031,970, PSG Capital CJSC with AZN 204,437,293 and BTB Capital CJSC with AZN 80,397,828.