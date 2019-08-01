Azerbaijan-based banks see decline in external liabilities

As of July 1, 2019, the external liabilities of the Azerbaijan-based banks amounted to AZN 1,500,600,000, down AZN 7 million or 0.5% from the previous month, AZN 412.5 million or 21.6% from early 2019 and AZN 323.3 million or 17.7% from a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Vüsal NəbiyevNews Author