Azerbaijan-based banks see decline in dollar purchase

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-based banks sold $40,625,500 in October 2018, up $42,384,000 or twofold drop from the previous month, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, the total amount of operations on sale and purchase of dollar made up $394,594,700, of which $217,610,100 was sold, $176,984,600 was purchased.

Compared to the previous month, the sale of dollar declined by $19,652,000 or 8.3%, while purchase grew by $22,732,000 or 14.7%.

The banks sold $2,605,526,400 to population in January-October and purchased $1,701,026,400 from population.