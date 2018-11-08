Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for ROA (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

https://report.az/storage/news/f1fcb4f199f7ea4f16498cf29d974527/cdd5a4f3-2909-46aa-9eef-df491a6a0431_292.jpg
Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their ROA (Return on Assets) as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their ROA:
|№
|Banks
|ROA
|1
|Unibank
|5.10
|2
|Silkway Bank
|4.59
|3
|IBAR
|3.84
|4
|NaxçıvanBank
|2.27
|5
|Kapital Bank
|2.06
|6
|AFB Bank
|1.78
|7
|Bank Avrasiya
|1.62
|8
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|1.59
|9
|PASHA Bank
|1.16
|19
|Gunaybank
|1.10
* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author