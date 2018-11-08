 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for ROA (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their ROA (Return on Assets) as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their ROA:

    Banks ROA
    1 Unibank 5.10
    2 Silkway Bank 4.59
    3 IBAR 3.84
    4 NaxçıvanBank 2.27
    5 Kapital Bank 2.06
    6 AFB Bank 1.78
    7 Bank Avrasiya 1.62
    8 Bank Melli İran-Baku 1.59
    9 PASHA Bank 1.16
    19 Gunaybank 1.10

    * To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi