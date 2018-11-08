Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for ROA (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their ROA (Return on Assets) as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their ROA:

№ Banks ROA 1 Unibank 5.10 2 Silkway Bank 4.59 3 IBAR 3.84 4 NaxçıvanBank 2.27 5 Kapital Bank 2.06 6 AFB Bank 1.78 7 Bank Avrasiya 1.62 8 Bank Melli İran-Baku 1.59 9 PASHA Bank 1.16 19 Gunaybank 1.10

