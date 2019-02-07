Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for liabilities to CBA (01.01.2019) - TOP-5

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for liabilities to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for liabilities to CBA:

№ Banks Liabilities to CBA (min AZN) 1 AG Bank 39,000.00 2 Nikoil Bank 27,200.00 3 Xalg Bank 24,091.78 4 Premium Bank 22,500.00 5 Atabank 20,000.00 5 Bank of Baku 20,000.00

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.