Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for liabilities to CBA (01.01.2019) - TOP-5

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for liabilities to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for liabilities to CBA:
|№
|Banks
|Liabilities to CBA (min AZN)
|1
|AG Bank
|39,000.00
|2
|Nikoil Bank
|27,200.00
|3
|Xalg Bank
|24,091.78
|4
|Premium Bank
|22,500.00
|5
|Atabank
|20,000.00
|5
|Bank of Baku
|20,000.00
* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author