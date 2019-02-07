 Top

Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for liabilities to CBA (01.01.2019) - TOP-5

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for liabilities to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for liabilities to CBA:

Banks Liabilities to CBA (min AZN)
1 AG Bank 39,000.00
2 Nikoil Bank 27,200.00
3 Xalg Bank 24,091.78
4 Premium Bank 22,500.00
5 Atabank 20,000.00
5 Bank of Baku 20,000.00

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Other news from category

Other News>

Last added

All news


Orphus sistemi