Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest expenditures (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their interest expenditures as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their interest expenditures:

№ Banks Interest expenditures (AZN) 1 IBA 90,403 2 Kapital Bank 57,782 3 Accessbank 39,359 4 PASHA Bank 27,203 5 Atabank 19,121 6 Muganbank 18,786 7 Xalg Bank 17,512 8 Unibank 16,317 9 Turanbank 15,961 10 AG Bank 12,996

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency..