Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest expenditures (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their interest expenditures as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their interest expenditures:

BanksInterest expenditures (AZN)
1IBA90,403
2Kapital Bank57,782
3Accessbank39,359
4PASHA Bank27,203
5Atabank19,121
6Muganbank18,786
7Xalg Bank17,512
8Unibank16,317
9Turanbank15,961
10AG Bank12,996

