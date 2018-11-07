Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for interest expenditures (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their interest expenditures as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their interest expenditures:
|№
|Banks
|Interest expenditures (AZN)
|1
|IBA
|90,403
|2
|Kapital Bank
|57,782
|3
|Accessbank
|39,359
|4
|PASHA Bank
|27,203
|5
|Atabank
|19,121
|6
|Muganbank
|18,786
|7
|Xalg Bank
|17,512
|8
|Unibank
|16,317
|9
|Turanbank
|15,961
|10
|AG Bank
|12,996
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author