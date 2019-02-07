Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for deposit portfolio (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for deposit portfolio as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for deposit portfolio:

№ Banks Deposit portfolio (thousand AZN) 1 IBAR 4,079,844.00 2 PASHA Bank 3,923,288.00 3 Kapital Bank 2,948,259.00 4 Xalg Bank 1,259,412.46 5 Bank Respublika 715,475.00 6 Rabitabank 595,690.00 7 ASB Bank 558,360.17 8 Accessbank 501,138.00 9 Unibank 467,251.00 10 Premium Bank 466,076.00

