Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for deposit portfolio (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for deposit portfolio as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for deposit portfolio:

Banks Deposit portfolio (thousand AZN)
1 IBAR 4,079,844.00
2 PASHA Bank 3,923,288.00
3 Kapital Bank 2,948,259.00
4 Xalg Bank 1,259,412.46
5 Bank Respublika 715,475.00
6 Rabitabank 595,690.00
7 ASB Bank 558,360.17
8 Accessbank 501,138.00
9 Unibank 467,251.00
10 Premium Bank 466,076.00

