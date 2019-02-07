Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for deposit portfolio (01.01.2019) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for deposit portfolio as of January 1, 2019. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for deposit portfolio:
|№
|Banks
|Deposit portfolio (thousand AZN)
|1
|IBAR
|4,079,844.00
|2
|PASHA Bank
|3,923,288.00
|3
|Kapital Bank
|2,948,259.00
|4
|Xalg Bank
|1,259,412.46
|5
|Bank Respublika
|715,475.00
|6
|Rabitabank
|595,690.00
|7
|ASB Bank
|558,360.17
|8
|Accessbank
|501,138.00
|9
|Unibank
|467,251.00
|10
|Premium Bank
|466,076.00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author