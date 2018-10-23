 Top
    Azerbaijan announces subsistence minimum and need criterion for next year

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Need criterion in Azerbaijan for 2019 was set at AZN 143, Report informs citing the Azerbaijani parliament.

    Along with this, according to the draft law submitted to the parliament, the subsistence minimum was set at AZN 180 across the country, AZN 191 for able-bodied population, AZN 149 for pensioners, AZN 160 for children.

    The draft laws will be sent to President after adoption.

    Both laws will enter into force on January 1, 2019.

