Azerbaijan and Latvia ink on cooperation in audit industry

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ / The Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan and the Association of Accountants of Latvia have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Chairman of the Chamber of Auditors Vahid Novruzov noted that the agreement will have a positive impact on the activities of both organizations and will be important for the exchange of experience and mutual support of each other at the international level.

The Chairman of the Association of Accountants of Latvia, Andrei Ponomarev, said that in Europe extensive accounting reforms have been carried out, and this area can be said adjusted again.

Cooperation between the Azerbaijani Chamber of Auditors and the Association of Accountants of Latvia will become a tradition in the future, he added.