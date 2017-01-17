Azer Turk Bank completes project jointly implemented with 'ASAN Service'

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the head office of Azer Turk Bank was held the meeting due to the successful completion of trainings on the bank sphere organized jointly by Azer Turk Bank and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for ASAN volunteers with the participation of representatives of the both organizations, Report was told in the bank.

The Chief of Staff of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Azad Jafarli who took part at the event in his speech expressed gratitude for the initiative of Azer Turk Bank in implementations of the "ASAN School" voluntary program and support for successful implementation of the Master2 stage of this program.

The chief director of Azer Turk of Bank Rasul Huseynov emphasized, that in the future there will be a continuation of cooperation in this direction, and also willingness of Bank to always support this benevolent mission.

At the event took part the Deputy Head of the Department of Human Resources and Trainings and the head of the ASAN School voluntary program Jahangir Hajiyev, the staff of the Department of Human Resources and Trainings Asli Ibragimli and Lyaman Akhmedova.

Also at the event there was an exchange of opinions on carrying out the Master 2 program in regions in cooperation of ASAN School and Azer Turk of Bank.