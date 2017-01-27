Azer Turk Bank awards the most innovative women

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The awards ceremony "AWITA 2017 - AZERBAIJAN WOMEN in IT AWARD" which was carried out on January 26 in the International Center of Mugam devoted to the successful innovations received by women in the sphere of Information technologies of Azerbaijan became the largest event relating to the fight against gender inequality in the sphere of technologies in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the bank, women distinguished professional achievements and significant results in this sector (The innovator of year, the Programmer of year, the Student of year in IT sphere, the Contribution to IT sphere in distant regions, etc.) were awarded on 15 nominations.

Azer Turk Bank became one of active sponsors of the Awards ceremony of "AWITA 2017", organized by "Femmes Digitales, which brought together 100 of the most influential leaders in the IT sector of Azerbaijan, which was realized in life with the support of the Azerbaijani women in IT Club.

"Azer Turk Bank, having received the place among sponsors of this event, is proud of supporting such an important event, participation in its implementation, its small contribution to the achievements of gender equality policy in this field" - said on this occasion the Head of Strategic Planning and Marketing Department of Azer Turk Bank Leyla Mammadova.