Azer-Turk Bank Audit Committee appoints new chair

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Azer-Turk Bank OJSC was held on July 21.

Firuza Asad Abdullayeva has been appointed chair of the Audit Committee of Azer-Turk Bank.

Notably, 75% of the shares of Azer-Turk Bank OJSC, which operates since 1995, belongs to the Azerbaijani state.