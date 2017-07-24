 Top
    Azer-Turk Bank Audit Committee appoints new chair

    Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of was held

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Azer-Turk Bank OJSC was held on July 21.

    Firuza Asad Abdullayeva has been appointed chair of the Audit Committee of Azer-Turk Bank.

    Report informs citing the bank's press service.

    Notably, 75% of the shares of Azer-Turk Bank OJSC, which operates since 1995, belongs to the Azerbaijani state. 

