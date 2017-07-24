Azer-Turk Bank Audit Committee appoints new chair

https://report.az/storage/news/69157eb47f9fed84b20833098892f24f/de3f5d29-45f1-4457-ba4f-a8f19a8e2e79_292.jpg
Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Azer-Turk Bank OJSC was held on July 21.
Firuza Asad Abdullayeva has been appointed chair of the Audit Committee of Azer-Turk Bank.
Report informs citing the bank's press service.
Notably, 75% of the shares of Azer-Turk Bank OJSC, which operates since 1995, belongs to the Azerbaijani state.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author