Azer Turk Bank annuls cash commission

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from today, February 7th 2017, Azer Turk Bank provides to its salary card holders the opportunity to withdraw cash from any bank’s ATMs located in the Republic of Azerbaijan without paying any commission.

Report informs citing a statement released by the bank.

"One of the most common services used by cardholders in Azerbaijan is cash withdrawal through ATMs. It is well known that customers of a certain bank using ATMs of other banks have to pay commission. Azer Turk Bank declares that starting from today, February 7th 2017, Azer Turk Bank provides to its salary card holders the opportunity to withdraw cash from any bank’s ATMs located in the Republic of Azerbaijan without paying any commission", the statement reports.

Notably, Azer Turk Bank OJSC, which operates since 1995, by 75% is owned by the Government of Azerbaijan.