Azer Amiraslanov: High oil prices do not justify increased budget spending

High global oil prices alone do not justify an increase in Azerbaijan's state budget spending, Azer Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, said during today's plenary session of parliament while discussing the 2027 budget package, Report informs.

"The 2027 budget package is based on an average annual oil price of $65 per barrel. The fact that current market prices are around 50% higher than this level and remain volatile may create certain expectations regarding an increase in the budget oil price assumption. However, the current rise in global oil prices is driven not by sustainable demand factors but by geopolitical risks and supply constraints. Therefore, we consider the projected average annual oil price to be a sound basis for prudent budget planning," he said.

According to the lawmaker, another issue concerns the treatment of additional oil revenues.

"Sometimes the question arises: if oil prices are high, why are additional revenues not spent immediately? We believe this issue should be approached from the perspective of fiscal sustainability. Financing permanent expenditures with temporary revenues, in other words creating long-term spending commitments, is not the right approach. Market conditions that currently appear favorable for budget revenues can change at any moment. Fiscal policy must remain responsible and prudent even during periods of favorable budget conditions."

Amiraslanov emphasized that the real test of fiscal sustainability is not during crisis years but when revenues are high.

"Spending all additional resources in periods of high revenues leads to a fiscal policy that is dependent on market conditions, which ultimately creates financial risks. Under favorable conditions, expenditures rise rapidly, while financial opportunities narrow when market conditions deteriorate. One of the key objectives and principles of the new budget policy is precisely to reduce this dependence," he added.