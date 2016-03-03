Azad Javadov: Periodically replenished deposits will be recorded

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ From March 2 all deposits placed in commercial banks of Azerbaijan are fully insured.Report informs, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund ( ADIF)Azad Javadov said that to journalists.

A. Javadov noted that the presidential decree on the full deposit insurance will remain in force for three years: "The decree is valid until March 2019".

Director of ADIF added that, periodically replenished deposits will be recorded: "To date, depositors of closed banks were paid 93 mln AZN. Fund reserves totaled 40 mln AZN".