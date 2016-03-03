 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azad Javadov: Periodically replenished deposits will be recorded

    Provisions of Deposit Insurance Fund made 40 mln AZN

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ From March 2 all deposits placed in commercial banks of Azerbaijan are fully insured.Report informs, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF)Azad Javadov said that to journalists.

    A. Javadov noted that the presidential decree on the full deposit insurance will remain in force for three years: "The decree is valid until March 2019".

    Director of ADIF added that, periodically replenished deposits will be recorded: "To date, depositors of closed banks were paid 93 mln AZN. Fund reserves totaled 40 mln AZN".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi