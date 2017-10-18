'AXA Mbask' OJSC makes personnel change

Baku.18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Staff change occurred in insurance company “AXA Mbask” OJSC.

Report was informed in the company, the decision was approved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of “AXA Mbask” held on October 16.

According to decision, Sami Acarözmen has been appointed as a member of Audit Commission replacing Ender Ertuğral at this position.

AXA-Mbask started to operate as an insurance company in 1992. Due to the change of principal shareholder it was rebranded in 2010. Its share capital is 19 733 738 manat. 100% of its shares owned by AXA Seguros Generales, S.A., De Seguros Y Reaseguros, a subsidiary of France’s AXA Group in Spain.