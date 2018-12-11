Average monthly salary grows by 2.8% in Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/91c2ea42c2a57c9c5e2351d689682244/081fef83-2045-47ca-b4f5-099490ef397d_292.jpg

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of November 1, 2018, the number of wageworkers in the economy rose by 2.3% to 1,552,800, with 884,700 people in state sector, 668,100 in private sector.

Report informs that among the hired workers, 21.4% worked in education, 18.6% in trade; repair of transport vehicles, 13.4% in industry, 8.5% in medical and social services provided to population, 7.2% in construction, 7% in state management and defense; social security, 4.6% in transport and storehouse, 3.4% in professional, scientific and technical activity, 3.3% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 1.6% in finance and insurance, 11% in other economic spheres.

Average monthly salary of wageworkers grew by 2.8% to AZN 540.