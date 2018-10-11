Average monthly salary declines in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2018, the average monthly salary of hired employees in Azerbaijan’s economy increased by 3.1% to AZN 541.2, down 0.2% from January-July, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

As of September 1, 2018 the number of wageworkers in the economy made up 1,540,300 people, up 0.9% compared to a year earlier. Of this, 880,400 people worked in state sector, 659,900 in private sector.

Among the hired workers, 21.3% worked in education, 18.9% in trade; repair of transport vehicles, 13.3% in industry, 8.5% in medical and social services provided to population, 7.1% in construction, 7.0% in state management and defense; social security, 4.6% in transport and storehouse, 3.4% in professional, scientific and technical activity, 3.2% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 1.6% in finance and insurance, 11.1% in other economic spheres.