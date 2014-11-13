Average monthly salary rose by 6% in Azerbaijan

Baku.13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Number of hired employees engaged in Azerbaijan economy was 1 507,4 thousand up to October, 1 of this year and 883,7 thousand of them (58,6%) work at state sector, and 623,7 thousand (41,4%) at private sector of the country economy. Report informs referring information given by State Statistic Committee.

22,2 percent of hired employees are engaged in education, 18,8 percent in trade, repair of motor vehicles, 12,7 percent in industry, 8,7 percent health and people social services, 7,1 percent in construction, 4,7 percent in transport and warehouse, 3,7 percent in specialty, science and technical activities, 3,0 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 1,7 percent in information and communication, and 17,4 percent in other spheres of economy.

In January-September of this year, average monthly salary of hired employees engaged in country economy was 441.6 manats. It also should be noted that, average monthly salary of hired employees in previous year was 415,0 manats, so there is an increase by 6,4% accordingly.

In mining field of economy, in finance and insurance area, information and communication sector, professional, scientific and technical spheres and construction area average monthly salary was higher.