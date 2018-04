Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Audit Committee of Atabank OJSC reshuffled.

Report informs referring to the Bank, Chairman of the Committee Rashad Aliyev and member of the Committee Elchin Mammadsaatov dismissed from their posts.

They were replaced by Miryagub Dadashov (Chairman), Elvin Safarov (member) and Mehdi Mustafayev (member).