    At today's auction 50 million USD put up for sale

    As expected, Central Bank will continue to intervene manat at today's auction

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) put up for sale in the foreign exchange auction 50 million USD.

    Report informs, on May 5, 40.8 million USD of the 50 mln USD that put up for sale in the currency auction was sold to 7commercial banks, 5 million USD to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). At the end of the auction 91.6% of the money supply has been sold.

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency says that, the Central Bank will continue manat intervention at today's auction.

