Annual profit descended in Demirbank

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ For 2014 profit of Demirbank in Azerbaijan was 4,514 mln.manats, which is 9.9% less than in 2013.

Report informs referring to the bank, last year the bank's earnings amounted to 84,898 mln manats, expenses - 80.384 mln manats. 80.9% or 68,696 mln manats income was formed by interest income.During the reporting period there has been an increase in interest income of the bank by 26.5%, non-interest income - 2.03%.

Interest expenses amounted to 31.7% or 25,468 mln manats of the total cost.During this period there has been an increase in interest expenses by 9.9%, non-interest expenses - by 60.9%.

On January 1, 2015 assets of Demirbank totaled 420,304 mln. manats.