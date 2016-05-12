Annual inflation rate drops to 10.5%

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan in January-April 2016, on annually basis increased by 10.5%, including for foodstuff products - 12.2%, non-food products - 15.2% , tariffs for paid services rendered to population - by 4.2%.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee report, in general, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in April on a monthly basis rose by 0.2%, including food prices grew by 0.1%, non-food products - by 0.5%, tariffs for paid services rendered to the population remained unchanged.

During the reporting month, the prices for buckwheat, chicken, sausages, eggs, butter and olive oil, sugar and granulated sugar, lemons, oranges, bananas, apples, pears, cabbage, pumpkin, beets, carrots, garlic have increased. At the same time, prices for pasta, fish products, lamb, tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, onions and herbs have reduced. In the cost of other food products have not seen the significant changes.

Among non-food products, growth in prices for cloth, clothing and footwear, construction materials, carpets and floor coverings, glassware, cookware, furniture and household goods was observed. In the cost of other non-food items significant changes were not observed.

Notably, in January-March, consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan on annually basis increased by 10.8%. According to statistics, in March, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in comparison with February rose by 0.4%, food products, beverages and tobacco products on a monthly basis rose 0.3%, in comparison with January-March 2015 -13.1%. The cost of non-food products in March in comparison with February increased by 0.5%, tariffs for paid services rendered to population - by 0.5%.