    Annual inflation in Azerbaijan drops to 4.7%

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan in January-February soared by 4.7% compared to corresponding figure in 2017.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

    During this period, prices for food products went up by 5.8%, non-food products 4.7%, tariffs for paid services rendered to population 3.3%.

    In monthly comparison, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services up by 0.2%, food products 0.4%, non-food products 0.1%, tariffs on paid services rendered to population reduced 0.1%.

