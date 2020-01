Anglo-Asian Mining paid corporate taxes of $7.5 million in 2019, Report says, citing the Company.

Of this, the Company made payments of $0.5 million in Q4 2019.

The Company paid dividends of $8.7 million, with $4.1 million paid in Q4.

The Company increased net cash in 2019 by $15.1 million to $21.2 million. In the fourth quarter, net cash increased by $2.1 million.