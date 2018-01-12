 Top
    Analysts: Markets approach maximum limit

    Large amounts of funds entered investment funds on January 4-10

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Global markets are approaching their maximum values in terms of price. 

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

    According to bank, on January 4-10 week, $ 24 bln entered in stock funds and $ 13 billion in bonds market. Money included in stock funds is the sixth highest volume indicator ever observed.

    A report prepared by strategy experts under the leadership of Michael Hartnett stated that " markets approach maximum limit and financial assets will exceed the limit first”.

    According to report, in order to give a start to global sales cash flows of funds should fall below 4.3%.

