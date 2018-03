Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Agroleasing" OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture has announced a quotation request for voluntary insurance of 15 vehicles (CASCO).

Report informs, quotation proposals will be accepted in the office building of company at the address Baku city, Sabunchu district, Bunyadov settlement, Bunyadov st. 12 until 17:00.

Notably, "Agroleasing" OJSC operates since 2004. Its authorized capital is 329 627 540 AZN.