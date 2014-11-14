Agreement signed between International Bank of Azerbaijan and "Roseksimbank"

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of 7th International Banking Conference of CIS countries in Baku, agreement on cooperation has concluded between the International Bank of Azerbaijan and "Roseksimbank" of Russian Federation. Report informs, the agreement signed by Chairman of the Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Board of "Roseksimbank" Dmitry Golovanov.

One of the main specifications of the agreement is creation of opportunities for usage of national currencies at import-export operations between two countries. According to words of D.Golovanov, usage of national currencies at foreign trade will play great role in politic and economic development between Azerbaijan and Russia.

It also was stressed that, in the framework of present agreement credit line in sum of 20 million USA dollars will be allocated for "ABB-Moscow" bank of Russian branch of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to words of J.Hajiyev, the agreement will improve growth of import-export operations.