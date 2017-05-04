 Top
    Close photo mode

    ADIF keeps deposit insurance rate stable

    ADIF's Board of Trustees has convened today

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today the Board of Trustees of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) held a meeting.

    Report informs, Executive Director of the Fund Azad Javadov told.

    According to him, at the meeting it was decided to keep stable the current rate for insurance of deposits: “At the moment, annual income of 97% of manat deposits is below 15%, 67% of dollar deposits - 3%. There is no serious growth in deposit rates, therefore, it was decided to keep the rates for insured deposits at the current level (manat – 15%, dollar – 3%).

    In addition, the meeting approved the rules for selling and renting the property of closed banks at auctions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi