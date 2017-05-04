ADIF keeps deposit insurance rate stable

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today the Board of Trustees of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) held a meeting.

Report informs, Executive Director of the Fund Azad Javadov told.

According to him, at the meeting it was decided to keep stable the current rate for insurance of deposits: “At the moment, annual income of 97% of manat deposits is below 15%, 67% of dollar deposits - 3%. There is no serious growth in deposit rates, therefore, it was decided to keep the rates for insured deposits at the current level (manat – 15%, dollar – 3%).

In addition, the meeting approved the rules for selling and renting the property of closed banks at auctions.